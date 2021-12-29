Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.30.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

