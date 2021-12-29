Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $504,688.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $504,688.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

