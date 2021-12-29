Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GMTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Gemini Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 289,341 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

