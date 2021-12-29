West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.28

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$120.28 and last traded at C$120.16, with a volume of 75949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$115.94.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 16.7600005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

