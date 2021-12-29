Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Western Digital stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $141,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

