Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

