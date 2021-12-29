Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.34

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.06. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 293,687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

