Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $863.07

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 863.07 ($11.60) and traded as low as GBX 812.50 ($10.92). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 812.50 ($10.92), with a volume of 12,142 shares changing hands.

WKP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.97) to GBX 920 ($12.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.11) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.01) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 922 ($12.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 831.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 863.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

