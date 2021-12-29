XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.