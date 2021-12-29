XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.61

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.61 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.98). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 143.75 ($1.93), with a volume of 51,684 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.57) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.95. The company has a market capitalization of £294.90 million and a P/E ratio of 36.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

