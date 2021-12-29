Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,016,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

