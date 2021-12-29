Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report sales of $127.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.48 million. Invitae reported sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $60.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.34.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Invitae by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

