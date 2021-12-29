Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post sales of $291.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $325.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

