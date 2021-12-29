Zacks: Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $58.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a P/E ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

