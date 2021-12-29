Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $162.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.25 million to $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $546.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

