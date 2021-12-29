Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post sales of $230.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $230.13 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

