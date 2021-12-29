Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.