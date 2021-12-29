Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,355 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

