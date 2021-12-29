Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $98.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $416.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.08 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $382.96 million, with estimates ranging from $377.92 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

