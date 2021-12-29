Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $504.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.24 million to $544.38 million. Spire posted sales of $512.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Spire by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

