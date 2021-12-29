Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post $504.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.24 million to $544.38 million. Spire posted sales of $512.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Spire by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SR stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.
About Spire
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.