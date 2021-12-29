Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post sales of $504.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $544.38 million and the lowest is $465.24 million. Spire reported sales of $512.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth $869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 300.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $3,020,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

