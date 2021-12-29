Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce sales of $768.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.80 million and the highest is $792.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 407.7% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $259.09 on Wednesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.