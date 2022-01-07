AerCap (NYSE:AER) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AER. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $2,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $12,372,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

