Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

NYSE:AIN opened at $88.49 on Friday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Albany International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

