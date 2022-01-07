Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Amphenol stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

