Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,295. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth $4,345,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth $4,850,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

