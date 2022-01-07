Band Protocol Price Hits $5.27 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00012632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $185.36 million and approximately $47.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00062341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

