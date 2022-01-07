Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

