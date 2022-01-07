BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €72.00 ($81.82) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €64.19 ($72.94) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.41. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.