Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.8% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 1.07% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $452,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,358. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

