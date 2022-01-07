Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $131,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average is $273.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

