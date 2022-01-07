Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $21,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,209. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

