Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.50. 18,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.