Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

