Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.11. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Boston Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
