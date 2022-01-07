BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 4.10 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

NYSE BP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. BP has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in BP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

