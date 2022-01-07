Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

