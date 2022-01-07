Brokers Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPM opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 268,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.