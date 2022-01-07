Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

BEP stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

