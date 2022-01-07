CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of CarMax worth $82,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

