Cartesi Trading Down 13.1% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $293.76 million and $31.78 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.62 or 0.07625504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00075680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,553.64 or 1.00096383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007523 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,953,931 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

