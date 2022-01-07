Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Chewy by 1,395.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

