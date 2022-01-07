Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.68 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

