Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLOV. Cowen started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.25.

CLOV opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $812,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at about $1,340,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

