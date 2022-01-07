Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ROAD opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors.

