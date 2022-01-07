Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $23.41 on Friday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $1,722,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,177 shares of company stock worth $6,286,126 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

