Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $165.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $165.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

TMUS opened at $115.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

