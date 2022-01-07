Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -308.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.