Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $276.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.08% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

