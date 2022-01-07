DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $580.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.88.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $483.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.19. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 49,142.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $140,009,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.