DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $6,662,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $7,714,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

